Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City

Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - If you’re missing your Amazon delivery, it might be among those found dumped in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it found nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in a rural area of Oklahoma City.

Some boxes had been opened and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the packages were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

They had left an Amazon warehouse and were en route to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery but never made it.

The sheriff’s office said it reached out to Amazon. They, along with the Postal Service, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Lawton fire crews were called out to home fire just after 7:00 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Discarded ashes spark house fire in Lawton
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Parents Bailey and Dalton welcomed Killian Vann, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, into the...
Lawton’s first baby of 2022 born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Prince Andrew’s effort to toss sexual assault suit hits roadblock
A truck fire was reported in Temple Tuesday morning.
Truck fire extinguished in Temple
A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi (left) and Russian Toy (right) have received...
‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds