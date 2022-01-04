Polling place changed for February election in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The polling place for Precinct 9 in Lawton has been changed for the upcoming Feb. 8 election.

Voters in Precinct 9 will no longer vote at Bible Baptist Church. The polling place will be relocated to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The first election held at the new location will be the Cache Public School Special Bond Election scheduled for Feb. 8.

According to the Comanche County Election Board, the polling location was moved due to unforeseen circumstances.

Voters who have questions or concerns can contact the Comanche County Election Board at 580-353-1880 or comanchecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The County Election Board will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Through Friday and is located at 315 SW 5th Room 206.

