Students return to class, Health Department gives COVID prevention tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As COVID cases across the state continue to rise, a few schools in the area said they will continue to have class in-person while monitoring symptoms.

Brandie Combs, with the regional health departments, said there are a few ways students and teachers can prevent the spread.

”Like washing your hands, covering your sneezes with the crook of your arm or with a tissue and making sure you are social distancing,” Combs said. “And wearing a mask when you can’t social distance.”

The CDC has approved children as young as 6 months to receive the flu shot, and 5 years old for the COVID vaccine.

But whether you’ve had the vaccine or not, Combs reminds people it may not completely protect you against the virus just lessen the symptoms associated with it.

”The key take away is that these vaccines are not necessarily meant to prevent you from getting the virus,” Combs said. “So, you may still end up with COVID or the flu, but what we are simply not seeing, the poor health outcome with those individuals who are vaccinated.”

Combs said if anyone is experiencing COVID symptoms, or you know that someone has tested positive, you should stay home and get tested.

The CDC recently pushed out new quarantine guidance last week, but Combs said extra time at home, even after the quarantined period, is never a bad idea.

”They shortened the amount of time that individuals are required to or asked to quarantine and isolate,” Combs said. “But we still ask, because we know what works we’ve been doing this now for 2 years.”

Precautions are also important after school as well.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.