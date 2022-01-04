Expert Connections
Truck fire extinguished in Temple

A truck fire was reported in Temple Tuesday morning.
A truck fire was reported in Temple Tuesday morning.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A truck that caught fire outside a home in Temple Tuesday morning has been put out.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:15 a.m. on West Texas in Temple.

Our photographer on the scene said the fire spread to grass, potentially threatening a nearby home, but crews were able to knock out the fire in time.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A 120-year-old building in downtown Altus is being renovated and turned into an event center.
Historic building in Altus being turned into event center
