Truck fire extinguished in Temple

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A truck that caught fire outside a home in Temple Tuesday morning has been put out.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:15 a.m. on West Texas in Temple.

Our photographer on the scene said the fire spread to grass, potentially threatening a nearby home, but crews were able to knock out the fire in time.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

