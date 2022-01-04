Comanche County Health Department extends drive-thru COVID testing hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department will continue its COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Those who need a COVID-19 test can go to the drive-thru at the fairgrounds 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Testing will also be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the health department.

Drivers attending the drive-thru will need to use the entrance on ‘G’ Avenue and proceed to the EXPO Building and exit on Sheridan Road. The Drive-thru is only for those who need a COVID-19 test.

The extended hours are for COVID testing are for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who may have been exposed to the virus in the last three to five days. This testing site is not appropriate for those seeking testing results for employment requirements, travel or medical procedures.

Individuals are encouraged to register prior to arrival for their COVID-19 testing, even though walk-ins are available.

The health department will remain open until 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 and will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the next two Saturdays, Jan. 8 and Jan. 15.

