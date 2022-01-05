3,914 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported more than 3,900 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The 3,914 newly-reported cases brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 724,875.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,440, while there are currently 30,090 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 27 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma.

So far, 12,539 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus across the state.

