Cameron basketball games for this week postponed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All four Cameron University women and men’s basketball games that were set to take place this week have been postponed.

Cameron Athletics made the announcement Wednesday, citing health and safety protocols.

Both teams were set to host UT Tyler on Thursday before welcoming Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday at the Aggie Gym.

Both were supposed to be Lone Star Conference doubleheaders.

The games will be rescheduled for later in the season.

The next scheduled basketball games for Cameron will be at St. Mary’s on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.