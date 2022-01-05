Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – A pet has been reunited with its owners after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.

According to the Denver Animal Shelter, a family donated a recliner to a thrift store when they were moving.

Little did they know their family cat, Montequlla, was tucked inside the chair, hiding.

Employees found the cat and contacted Denver Animal Protection to pick it up. Officers scanned Montequlla, but the microchip wasn’t updated.

When the family realized she was missing, they contacted the thrift store, which directed them to contact Denver Animal Protection.

Montequlla was eventually reunited with her family.

“We are so happy for the ending to this story and are thankful to everyone involved in getting this sweet cat home safely,” Denver Animal Protection posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Lawton police arrest Delana Bell after complaints of DUI.
Woman faces charges after DUI, assault
Lawton man has been charged after police say he threatened a group of people with a gun.
Lawton man charged with feloniously owning firearm
A 120-year-old building in downtown Altus is being renovated and turned into an event center.
Historic building in Altus being turned into event center
George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes as teachers union refuses in-person teaching
Improvements have been made to the City of Duncan's storm siren system, with city officials...
Improvements made to City of Duncan storm siren system
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican,...
Pope Francis says choosing pets over babies is ‘a form of selfishness’
Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
‘Miraculous’ Colorado wildfire evacuation likely saved lives