CCMH changing visitation policy amid increase in Coronavirus cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is revising its visitation policy amid an increase of Coronavirus cases.

Hospital officials said Wednesday they are revising the policy back to only allowing one visitor per patient for the entirety of a patient’s stay.

There are exceptions for this rule in regards to end of life situations as well as pediatrics and NICU.

The policy will go into effect Thursday, Jan. 6.

Hospital officials said approved surgical masks will have to be worn by everyone who enters the hospital and have to be kept on at all times, including in patient rooms.

Their requirements for patient visitors are:

• Only one visitor per patient with no time restriction.

• Only one visitor per COVID patient for one hour a day.

• Visitor must not exhibit fever, signs or symptoms of illness.

• Visitor will be compliant with hand hygiene and masking requirements.

• CCMH reserves the right to ask non-compliant visitors to leave the facilities.

• No visitors under 18 will be allowed.

