City of Duncan Community Development continues clean-up project

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan Community Development department is removing structures which have been declared a public nuisance in accordance with state and local ordinances.

In 2021, there were 11 structures declared and removed and 20 to 25 will be addressed in 2022, budget permitting.

City officials said the structures mush show signs of abandonment, dilapidation, deterioration, age or obsolescence, inadequate provisions for ventilation, light, air or sanitation or any combination of such factors, deemed detrimental to the public health, safety or welfare.

Before a structure can be declared a public nuisance, city officials said the property owner is mailed notices, and postings are made notifying of public hearings due to conditions of the structure. If a property owner appears for a hearing, they are given certain stipulations to bring the structure back into code.

When a property has no one appear for the hearing, it is deemed a common nuisance and unsafe to the community.

Each property then must receive a second notice, both posted and sent to the owners, regardless of whether they appeared at the hearings. As second notices are delivered, the city may then begin to search for bids, in accordance with city policy, for the demolition. The awarded bid must be approved by the city council and then demolition is scheduled.

City of Duncan Community Development officials said the removal of the structures increases the surrounding property values, encourages the health of local housing markets, removes safety hazards, and increases local tax revenue.

