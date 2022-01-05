First Alert Forecast (1/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A windy start to this Wednesday morning as wind speeds will be breezing out of the northeast at 10-20 mph behind last night’s cold front, allowing for wind chills to be in the 20s and low 30s until the late morning hours. By the early afternoon wind speeds will calm down, blowing out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies with much cooler temperatures than yesterday, only topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

Tonight will be when the cold Arctic air behind the cold front settles in across the southern plains. This will allow temperatures to fall into the teens overnight along with mostly clear skies. However, with this Arctic air, winds will pick up just after midnight, strongly blowing out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, gusting as strong as up to 40 mph during the early morning hours before and after sunrise. Because of this, wind chills will be incredibly cold, ranging from 5° to as low as -10° tomorrow morning across Texoma. Make sure to protect your pipes and plants, bring in your pets tonight, make sure your heaters are working properly, and to bundle up to keep warm.

Wind speeds will continue to be strong through most of the day tomorrow out of the northeast at 15-25 mph along with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures tomorrow will be the coldest they will be for the foreseeable future in the upper 20s and low/mid 30s. Most places across Texoma tomorrow wont get above freezing all day, so find ways to stay warm on Thursday.

Weak upper-level ridging will take place Friday and into the weekends as temperatures will rise quickly back up into the 70s on Saturday, pushing the cold Arctic air mass off to the east. Another cold front on Sunday will cool us back down into more seasonable-like temps in the 50s heading into early next week.

