Hilliary Communications bringing fiber internet services to Fort Sill

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Hilliary Communications is hoping to make high speed internet services more accessible to people who live on Fort Sill.

At a press conference on Tuesday, managing partners announced plans to begin building fiber infrastructure on the base, investing $5 million in the community.

The project is starting this month and is expected to be completed by next spring.

Congressman Tom Cole said the company’s worked for years to make this possible, and he’s proud of their perseverance.

“The most important thing, it’s going to improve the quality of life for military families and certainly for men and women in uniform, but for their spouses and their children as well,” Cole said. “We’re coming out of a period of intense isolation because of COVID, so giving people work opportunities, providing medical opportunities, where we can reach out to them where they don’t have to travel.”

It’ll bring internet service to nearly 1900 homes on Fort Sill.

Managing Partner Dustin Hilliary said the company can’t wait to provide internet access to military families who need it to work remotely and stay in touch with family and friends.

