Hilliary Media Group acquires news outlets in Southwest Oklahoma

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Hilliary Media Group has acquired four southwest Oklahoma news outlets.

The company announced Wednesday it had acquired Radio Oklahoma Ag Network, Oklahoma Farm Report, Oklahoma Energy Today and Road to Rural Prosperity among other news sites.

The new properties will operate under the name Rural Oklahoma Network, with original content syndicated to more than 50 radio stations across Oklahoma.

The Rural Oklahoma Network will also relaunch the Road to Rural Prosperity, a weekly podcast with in-depth interviews of leaders in agriculture, energy, health care, tourism and politics in rural America.

Rural Oklahoma Network will join Hilliary Media Group’s The Southwest Ledger, a newspaper covering business and politics in southwest Oklahoma and statewide political news, and The Chronicle, a newspaper covering northern Comanche County.

