Improvements made to City of Duncan storm siren system

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan’s outdoor warning siren system has gotten some upgrades.

The new modifications include an automatic activation in the event of a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service for the area.

According to the City of Duncan, the system will monitor the National Weather Service’s Emergency Alert System. If a warning is issued for the area, the sirens will automatically activate.

City officials said the coverage area will also include all four City of Duncan lakes: Lake Fuqua, Lake Humphrey, Duncan Lake and Clear Creek Lake.

The sirens at the lakes will also be able to go off independently of one another based on where the tornado warning is issued.

City officials said the new modifications to the storm siren system will still feature weekly testing of the siren system unless severe weather is in the area or forecast.

Each lake siren will automatically activate at 11:59 a.m. every Monday, with City of Duncan sirens following at noon.

According to city officials, future improvements planned for the storm siren system will included automated lightning detection and lightning warnings in City of Duncan parks, walking trails and the Abe Raizen sports complex as well as near the Halliburton Stadium. Those sirens will instruct people nearby to take shelter. They will also be able to sound voice announcements for tornado warnings, flood warnings, high winds and siren testing.

