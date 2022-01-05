Expert Connections
Lawton man charged with feloniously owning firearm

Lawton man has been charged after police say he threatened a group of people with a gun.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged after police say he threatened a group of people with a gun.

On Saturday, Jan 1, those people told police that Nathaniel Tinker pointed a gun at them outside a home on SW 29th street.

Officer found Tinker holding that gun near a home further down the street, which is when they say he ran back around the house before returning without the gun.

He was arrested, and police say they found the gun shortly after, underneath a car behind the home.

Tinker denied pointing the gun at the people, reportedly telling police that he was trying to break up a fight they were having.

He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and for having a firearm after a felony conviction.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

