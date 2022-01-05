Lawton Municipal Golf Course to support Pecan Creek VFD
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - COO of the Lawton Municipal Golf Course Joe English stopped by to talk about their upcoming Fire and Ice Golf Scramble, supporting the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The two-man scramble will begin 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course.
The cost is $50, plus green fees.
All the proceeds will go to help the Pecan Creek VFD add on a new building and double the size of the fire station.
More information can be found by contacting the Lawton Municipal Golf Course.
