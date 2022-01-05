Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library receives grant to fund projects, activities

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Libraries awarded a Health Literacy Grant to the Lawton Public Library.

The library was awarded $9,000 to fund health literacy projects and activities. One of these projects was the Library of Things Collection which features games, musical instruments and exercise tools which can borrowed.

Lawton Public Library will also set up bike repair stations at the library, Elmer Thomas Park and Greer Park in early 2022.

Starting Jan. 24, the library and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) will host Tai Chi for Better Balance classes. The classes will be held at 11 a.m. weekly on Monday and Wednesday through March 2.

To register for the class or for more information, call 405-271-2290 or email tarin-clark@ouhsc.edu.

