New transmitter strengthens signal for 7News

We’re strengthening our signal to make it easier to get 7News, ABC, MeTV, Telemundo and more!
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have some exciting news at KSWO!

A new transmitter has been set up in Lawton. This will mean people in Lawton and surrounding areas can get an even better KSWO signal with an antenna right now.

You’ll have to re-scan your TV in order for it to work.

The next part of the project will see stronger signals in Altus, Wichita Falls and other parts of the viewing area.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

