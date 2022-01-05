New transmitter strengthens signal for 7News

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have some exciting news at KSWO!

We’re strengthening our signal to make it easier to get 7News, ABC, MeTV, Telemundo and more.

A new transmitter has been set up in Lawton. This will mean people in Lawton and surrounding areas can get an even better KSWO signal with an antenna right now.

You’ll have to re-scan your TV in order for it to work.

The next part of the project will see stronger signals in Altus, Wichita Falls and other parts of the viewing area.

