One flown to hospital after crash in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City after a crash Tuesday evening in Stephens County.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a Duncan man was heading west on Osage Road just west of County Road 2850 in a Chevy pick-up.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the truck went off the road to the right and hit a culvert before going back onto the road, crossing both lanes of traffic and going off the road to the left, rolling the vehicle three times.

The driver was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City where he is said to be in good condition.

