OSDH seeing Omicron, Delta variants across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma is seeing a mix of the Delta and Omicron variants of the Coronavirus.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, variant sequencing at the OSDH Public Health Lab shows 57% of the cases they are seeing after the holidays are the Omicron variant while 43% are still the Delta variant, which first appeared over the summer.

“Our team continues to monitor cases and hospitalizations to provide critical data that allows Oklahomans to make the best decisions for themselves,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “Coinciding with our increased case count and what other states are seeing, current data shows omicron is increasing in Oklahoma, and we anticipate that will continue.”

Health officials said the full sequencing process can take up to four days to be finished.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.