Teachers speak on return to classroom, new CDC guidelines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students and staff across are the area are back in the classroom. As they return, teachers and kids are dealing with a spike in Covid cases and new guidelines put in place by the CDC.

The CDC recently announced that the quarantine isolation period has dropped from 12 to 5 days for those without symptoms or who have not had a fever for 24 hours without medicine.

Robin Muse with Cache Public Schools said she isn’t concerned their decision could be the reason behind a possible spread throughout the district.

“We haven’t had very many cases hardly at all,” Muse said. “The kids quarantine and come back, everything rolls on. We haven’t really had that issue here as far as outbreaks or things like that.”

She said the safety precautions put place at CPS is another reason why she isn’t worried.

Muse also isn’t bothered by the increase in cases. She believes in-person learning is what’s best for students.

“We see that’s what they need to be in person, that’s how they learn best. Being in person with a teacher and learning in that way,” she said. “So, being is school is more important than I think trying to be fearful about what could happen.”

Lawton Public Schools, Scott Smith is also all for students back in the classroom. His main concern is catching COVID and passing it along to family.

“I have a grandmother that’s 95-years-old that lives with me,” Smith said. “I have a nephew with asthma that also lives with me. I certainly don’t want to bring it home.”

Smith said there’s always a concern of a possible spread especially with the latest guidelines, but he believes if everyone does their part there shouldn’t be one.

“I think that we all just have to do our best to practice good hygiene, and to wear our masks when we are close contract with people, and do everything that we can to make sure we can stay in the school and we can get the education that these students needs,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.