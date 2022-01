WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed along Highway 277 Tuesday afternoon due to a car fire.

It happened a little before 4 p.m., near 277 and County Road 1790.

It’s not clear at this time what sparked the fire, but it did spread to the nearby grass.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze, though there’s been no word if any one was hurt.

