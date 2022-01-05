“Washington’s Armor” filming at Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A film crew is in Lawton this week, using the Museum of the Great Plains as a backdrop for a new movie that follows the life of young George Washington.

There’s a story we don’t learn in history class about George Washington. That’s the story Director of “Washington’s Armor” Tammy Lane wants to tell.

“This story was taken out of the history books in the 1920s and so it’s basically an untold story,” Lane said. “I read the book called “Bulletproof George Washington” and that’s what the story’s based on. Once I read that, I thought ‘Oh my goodness, this story really needs to be told.”

The scene the crew is recreating in Lawton follows a young Washington delivering a letter to the French, demanding they leave the Ohio Valley.

A producer scouted locations and landed on the one at the museum.

Lane said she couldn’t be happier with it.

“This set that I’m standing in front of inside here is the absolutely perfect - I mean, it’s already basically set dressed,” Lane said. “It’s just beautiful. It’s perfect for this scene. I’m so excited, and this whole fort is. It’s just an amazing place.”

For the Museum’s Director Kevin Lawrence and staff, it means so much to have the crew working there only a few months after Lawton received the certified film-friendly stamp of approval.

“From what I understand, this is the first time the museum has had something like this, so I think it’s a great thing for the museum,” Lawrence said. “It’s a great opportunity for Lawton, especially since we just became a film friendly city, I think in September, so to have the first one since then, I think, is amazing for the museum.”

According to Lawrence, the crew is also using some of the museum’s authentic carriages as props.

“You can’t come up with some of these things in a movie theatre or on a set,” Lawrence said. “You have to actually have it built by hand to make it as realistic as possible and this is a direct replica of the Red River Trading Post.”

The cast and crew are going to be filming in Lawton until Thursday and you’ll be able to watch the first installment of the series on President’s Day next month on NTD-TV and Epoch-TV.

