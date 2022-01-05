Expert Connections
Woman faces charges after DUI, assault

Lawton police arrest Delana Bell after complaints of DUI.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a woman they said was drunkenly driving over the weekend, before assaulting an officer.

Police confronted Delana Bell Sunday afternoon on Southwest 7th Street.

They said she had been driving erratically, driving into a parked truck and nearly hitting a tree. It was reported she got out of her car and assaulted a maintenance man.

Police said as they tried to arrest her, Bell kicked at the officers, hitting one in the chest twice, after which she spit in their face.

Bell faces several charges, including Driving Under the Influence, Assault and Battery and Assault on a Police Officer.

