6,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 6,300 new Coronavirus cases Thursday.

OSDH officials reported 6,280 new cases, bringing the state’s total so far since the pandemic began to 731,155.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,742.

According to OSDH, there are currently 34,559 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 32 new deaths from the virus.

So far, 12,571 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

