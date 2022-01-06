Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

6,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,742.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,742.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 6,300 new Coronavirus cases Thursday.

OSDH officials reported 6,280 new cases, bringing the state’s total so far since the pandemic began to 731,155.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,742.

According to OSDH, there are currently 34,559 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 32 new deaths from the virus.

So far, 12,571 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Kaiyo Raethong’s parents are driving back and forth from Lawton to Bethany every single day to...
Lawton family still looking for help months after wreck injures 19-year-old
Lawton police arrest Delana Bell after complaints of DUI.
Woman faces charges after DUI, assault
Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.
Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography
Lawton man has been charged after police say he threatened a group of people with a gun.
Lawton man charged with feloniously owning firearm

Latest News

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, initial and continued unemployment...
Unemployment down in Oklahoma to end 2021
Oklahoma state senator proposes legislation on teacher retention
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, January 6th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 6th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, January 6th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 6th