7News First Alert Weather: Arctic air settles in tomorrow with a brief warmup into the weekend

Arctic air will begin to move into the area overnight with lows falling into the teens. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Thursday morning for the following counties: Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Grady, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Greer, Childress and Cottle. Wind chills will range between 5° and -10°, where without proper clothing there will be a greater risk for frost bite and hypothermia to set in. Dress in layers, check on elderly neighbors to ensure they have a sufficient heating source, bring pets indoors and check on livestock. Thursday afternoon highs will only top out in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens due to a brisk northeast wind at 15-25 mph.

It’ll be warmer on Friday afternoon, however still chilly with highs only topping out in the mid 40s. A quick developing ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to get 15-20° above average on Saturday with highs soaring to around 70°.

Another cold front is scheduled to move through on Saturday evening brining a cool end to the weekend with highs topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday. A zonal flow will establish across the Southern Plains early next week where seasonal highs return with temperatures getting into the 50s each day.

