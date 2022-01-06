7News First Alert Weather: A tale of two seasons for the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow prime radiational cooling to occur where overnight lows will fall into the teens.

On Friday, the Arctic air mass will retreat towards the northeast allowing for slightly warmer temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with wind chill values in the low-to-mid 30s.

On Saturday, a developing ridge of high pressure moves overhead allowing for spring-like temperatures to top out near 70 degrees. The return of low level moisture could create sprinkles or a short-lived shower with gradual clearing taking place during the late afternoon and evening.

A cold front is scheduled to arrive Saturday night bringing a much cooler Sunday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will increase out of the north behind the front at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

Zonal flow within the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep seasonable temperatures in place through much of next week. A cut-off mid-level low will develop near Baja California and will move towards the Southern Plains bringing waves of energy and moisture by the middle of next week. This will provide scattered showers beginning Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday.

