Comanche County Humane Society participates in Betty White Challenge

Comanche County Humane Society participates in Betty White Challenge in support of Lawton Animal Welfare.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Humane Society invites everyone to help local rescue or animal shelters for Betty White’s birthday.

From now through Jan. 17, cash, dog or cat food, milk bones, blankets, bedding, toys and treats donations will be accepted for the Betty White Challenge.

Drop off is at Jason Hosch State Farm located on 1908 East Gore Boulevard.

All donations will go to Lawton Animal Welfare.

