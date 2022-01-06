Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast | 1/6AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holy cow, it’s cold outside! It’d be a great day to stay in bed this Thursday morning as wind chill values for many are in the single digits. The cold temperatures, combined with the breezy north/northeast winds are creating dangerously cold wind chill values. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for many counties in southwest Oklahoma and a couple counties in north Texas through 10AM. These areas will likely see dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 10 degrees below zero! These feels-like temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia or in extreme cases, death. The human body naturally loses heat through a process called convection. When the wind is calm, the heat remains close to our bodies, which allows us to stay warmer (a heat bubble if you will). When the winds increase, this heat bubble is disrupted and essentially speeds up the heat-loss process making the human body feel colder than the air temperature. Layers, layers, layers! Wear several warm layers including but not limited too: hats, gloves/mittens, scarfs long sleeve, sweatshirt, winter jacket, wool socks, etc.

By this afternoon high temperatures will only warm into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Wind gusts will stay in the 30s/40s out of the north to northeast through much of the day so expect feels-like temperatures to stay in the the teens.

Another cold night is expected tonight, but winds will not be as strong so wind chill values are not expected to reach advisory criteria by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the teens area wide. Friday will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. The southerly winds will allow for temperatures to soar into the 70s by Saturday afternoon. Many will stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A weak front moves in late Saturday/ early Sunday knocking temperatures down to average for Sunday afternoon. Highs will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 15 to 25mph. With the passing of the cold front, some counties south/east may pick up enough moisture to produce some brief-light rain showers.

Stay warm & have a good Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

