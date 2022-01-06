I-44 slowdown near Texas border to start Friday

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A slowdown of traffic along eastbound I-44 near the Texas/Oklahoma border is set to start Friday.

Eastbound I-44 will be down to just one lane of traffic just north of State Highway 36 near Randlett in Cotton County starting at 10:30 Friday morning.

Crews will be working on repairs to the East County Road 1990 bridge over the interstate due to damages that happened to it in summer 2021.

Repairs are expected to continue on the bridge through early February.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.