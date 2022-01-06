Lawton family still looking for help months after wreck injures 19-year-old

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is continuing to recover following a drunk driving wreck on Gore Boulevard that put him in a coma in September.

Kaiyo Raethong’s parents are driving back and forth from Lawton to Bethany every single day to visit the 19-year-old who still can’t speak or walk all while balancing the responsbilities of running a restaurant.

Only a day before his 19th birthday, Kaiyo was driving a friend home when another driver crashed into his vehicle in east Lawton.

He was airlifted to Oklahoma City that night.

Since then, his father Michael says he’s lived a nightmare, not knowing if his son would wake up from a coma.

But in November, his wish came true when Kaiyo opened his eyes.

He visits Kaiyo every day now, hoping his condition will continue to improve.

“Every morning between 8-8:30 a.m., I gotta be there,” Michael said. “I know that he’s opening his eyes very wide on the bed. And then I hug him and tell him ‘Okay, I’m here now.’ I see that he tears up.”

Kaiyo is hooked up to machines and undergoing physical therapy at a Rehabilitation Center while his parents work to pay his medical bills that continue stack up.

According to Michael, the community’s been great supporting the business, but the family still needs financial support to fund hundred of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

“He had a serious injury,” Michael said. “That’s why it’s a lot of money even though we have insurance, but the insurance won’t cover what we have right now. For his long-term care, we don’t expect that because they cover only for 60 days for our insurance, and we have a lot of bills we have to pay out of pocket.”

Family friend Chaz Seconder who works at the restaurant said it’s been heartbreaking watching Kaiyo’s parents deal with the grief over the last several months.

“He had such a future,” Seconder said. “Everything was going for him. His dad and mom have sat here and worked every single day of their life for him and that’s just been nothing but a struggle since Kaiyo and that wreck.”

And until the Raethong’s can buy a wheelchair accessible home, Kaiyo is stuck in the Rehabilitation Center.

Seconder hopes the community can help by donating to Kaiyo’s GoFundMe, or even when you stop by the restaurant, so his parents can be reunited with their son.

“They been trying to figure out how they’re going to get a house to be able to do everything for the future for Kaiyo,” Seconder said. “They’ve been trying to figure out how they’re going to be able to function a business still, how they’re going to be able to get the money for everything. It’s just been very tough.”

Meanwhile, Ricky Holland, the man who hit Kaiyo, is facing driving under the influence, causing great bodily harm and reckless driving charges.

Kaiyo’s GoFundMe is at about $15,000 right now. You can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.