Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography

Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.
Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged after police said they found child pornography on his phone.

Investigators said they seized Tommy Lemons’ phone and computer this week, after a cyber tip reported intercepting images of child pornography from his number.

Initially no evidence was found on the computer or other seized devices, but an extraction of Lemons’ phone revealed images of child porn , as well as “explicit anime images.”

Lemons is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Possession of Obscene Material.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Lawton police arrest Delana Bell after complaints of DUI.
Woman faces charges after DUI, assault
Lawton man has been charged after police say he threatened a group of people with a gun.
Lawton man charged with feloniously owning firearm
One person was injured in a crash in Stephens County Tuesday.
One flown to hospital after crash in Stephens County
A 120-year-old building in downtown Altus is being renovated and turned into an event center.
Historic building in Altus being turned into event center

Latest News

OSDH extends to weekend hours for COVID-19 tests
Local hospitals in the area are seeing a surge of hospitalizations. This comes as the Omicron...
Covid spike causes hospitalizations, staffing shortages
Local hospitals in the area are seeing a surge of hospitalizations. This comes as the Omicron...
Covid spike causes hospitalizations, staffing shortages
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Arctic air settles in tomorrow with a brief warmup into the weekend