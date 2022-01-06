Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged after police said they found child pornography on his phone.

Investigators said they seized Tommy Lemons’ phone and computer this week, after a cyber tip reported intercepting images of child pornography from his number.

Initially no evidence was found on the computer or other seized devices, but an extraction of Lemons’ phone revealed images of child porn , as well as “explicit anime images.”

Lemons is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Possession of Obscene Material.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

