Lawton Police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022.
Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating the first homicide of 2022.

Details are slim at this time, though police have been investigating the crime scene at St. James Apartments on Cache Road.

According to police, the victim was found Thursday but the crime may have happened some time Wednesday or Thursday.

One person of interest has been taken into custody.

No identities have been released at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

