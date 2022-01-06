Lawton Police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating the first homicide of 2022.

Details are slim at this time, though police have been investigating the crime scene at St. James Apartments on Cache Road.

According to police, the victim was found Thursday but the crime may have happened some time Wednesday or Thursday.

One person of interest has been taken into custody.

No identities have been released at this time.

