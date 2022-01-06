Expert Connections
Lawton veteran chapters present Red Cross with check

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday afternoon, Lawton Korean War Veterans and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 751 presented a check to the Central and Southwest Oklahoma American Red Cross chapter.

Both organizations do annual to support the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

Red Cross was presented with about a $1,000 check.

The funds are targeted to help victims of Hurricane Ida that hit Louisiana back in August.

”It wasn’t what we wanted to give, what we normally give is a high amount,” Association President of Lawton Korean War Veterans Aaron Boone. “Now, we still have to worry about raising money for the tornado victims out in Kentucky and Indiana.”

For those who would like to donate they can do so by reaching out to the Lawton Korean War Veterans or Vietnam Veterans Chapter 751.

