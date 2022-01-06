New details released on Anadarko officer-involved shooting suspect

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been released about a suspect shot by law enforcement after a chase last week in Anadarko.

Anadarko’s police chief told 7News Thursday that the suspect, Garrick Boyiddle, would be arrested after he was medically cleared.

Before the chase that ended with Boyiddle being shot, he was wanted for a separate shooting that happened just days earlier.

According to court documents, a man was shot twice outside a Dollar General in Anadarko on Christmas Eve and Boyiddle was identified as the suspect.

He’s been charged with shooting with intent to kill.

Days later on Dec. 27, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said police received a call of a disturbance at the Castle Inn in Anadarko.

When police got there, they found Boyiddle along with a woman and a child in a vehicle outside the hotel. OSBI said the driver then sped off, leading law enforcement on a chase that ended when Oklahoma Highway Patrol performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which allowed the woman and child to get out unharmed.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the driver then got into a short stand-off with law enforcement when he stayed inside the car.

At one point, an altercation occurred and shots were fired, and the man was hit.

He was taken to a hospital where he remains until he is medically cleared. At that point, he will then be taken into custody.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working on the incident.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.