Oklahoma Blood Institute unveils new blood mobile

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to make it easier for people who live in southwest Oklahoma to donate with a new blood mobile.

OBI and the Duncan Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The bus cost around $400,000 with the McCasland Foundation donating over $100,000 to the cause.

According to area coordinator Clayton Pickard, this will help more people have a way to give blood.

“There are some people that cannot make that drive maybe to the OBI in Lawton or Oklahoma City or other places where there are drives going on, so it’s convenient for individuals that may not have the means or the ability to get out to drive a long distance,” Pickard said.

With blood supply at a critically low level, the OBI hopes this can increase donations.

To find out if the blood mobile will be near you soon, visit obi.org.

You can always donate by going to the OBI on A Ave. in Lawton.

