Oklahoma state senator proposes legislation on teacher retention

By Alex Knapp
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Senator Jessica Garvin of Duncan has introduced new legislation meant to help with the state’s teacher shortage.

Senate Bill 1119 would remove a 270-hour per semester limitation for adjunct teachers, while Senate Bill 1144 would change how long substitute teachers are allowed to work per semester.

Right now, substitute teachers with an expired certificate or bachelor’s degree can only work up to 145 days in a school year, while those who don’t have those qualifications can only work up to 135.

According to a press release, Garvin’s legislation would change that to allow them to work as many days as needed, though they would still not be allowed to teach the same course or grade level for more than 10 consecutive school days, unless they get a waiver from the State Board of Education.

