OSDH extends to weekend hours for COVID-19 tests

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is extending COVID-19 testing hours for Stephens County.

This is part of a push to expand testing in local counties across the state.

On Sunday, the Stephens County Health Department will be offering testing from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

OSDH officials said rapid tests will not be available as a part of the weekend testing and results will be available within 24 to 72 hours.

Appointments are encouraged, and people are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask until asked to remove it.

