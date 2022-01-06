OSDH extends to weekend hours for COVID-19 tests
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is extending COVID-19 testing hours for Stephens County.
This is part of a push to expand testing in local counties across the state.
On Sunday, the Stephens County Health Department will be offering testing from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
OSDH officials said rapid tests will not be available as a part of the weekend testing and results will be available within 24 to 72 hours.
Appointments are encouraged, and people are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask until asked to remove it.
