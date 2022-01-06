Expert Connections
Public library invests grant into health and fitness programs

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has decided to invest their yearly health literacy grant towards a program that focuses on a healthy lifestyle.

Our library is one of the 36 public libraries that received this years grant, awarded by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

All 36 grants totaled over 220 thousand dollars, courtesy of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Community Engagement Librarian Tanya Organ said they decided to invest the 9 thousand dollar grant into programs that will encourage the community to get active.

”This year we purchased some library of things, people can check out to use whether they want to use it one time or see if it’s something they want to purchase for their home,” Organ said. “We purchased some bike repair stations. And we are going to host some Thai Chi Classes through OHAI.

Organ said the Library of Things program allows anyone who is over the age of 18, and has a library pass, to check out healthy living items for 2 weeks.

The items range from, weights, jump ropes, headphones, and even a metal detector.

The grant gave them the opportunity to add light therapy boxes and weighted hula hoops as well to encourage movement and exercise.

”Some of these things are items that if they’re at the park playing with their kids, they may not have the access to get their tire aired up or anything,” Organ said. “So it’s important for us to get the information out there so people can use them.”

Apart from the health positive collection of items, they also chose to build 3 bike repair stations all around town.

At the library, Elmer Thomas Park and Greer Park, which many of us know as Kid Zone.

”Our community being so strong in the bicycling, we having 2 large bicycle races, one of them being the Tour of the Wichitas,” Organ said. “It’s just a good way to provide an opportunity, if they’re out there training, they have a place to stop if something breaks on their bike.”

They hope to get these bike stations completed by February of this year.

And lastly, they are going to start a free Thai Chi class, starting January 24, that focuses on balance and movement of the body.

It is geared towards the elderly, but all ages are welcome.

If you want to know more about any of these new programs or how to register for the class, you can click the links.

Email to register for Thai Chi class

Information regarding programs

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

