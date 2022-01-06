Stephens County Fair Grounds hosts Sigma Nu Year Bull Bash

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - KB the Clown joined 7News to talk about the 6th Annual Sigma Nu Year Bull Bash which is Saturday at the Stephens County Fair Grounds.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and then chutes open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and one child under 12 gets in free with each purchase of an adult ticket.

There will also be a fun kids section this year, with lots of exciting activities.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

