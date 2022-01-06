Unemployment down in Oklahoma to end 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment is down yet again across Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, initial and continued unemployment claims declined for the week ending Dec. 25.

Initial claims for that week reached 1,762, down from 2,716 the week before.

Continued claims, meanwhile, dropped from 13,410 the week before to 12,894.

OESC executive director Shelley Zumwalt said the state is starting 2022 off well when it comes to employment.

“We are continuing to see a decline in unemployment across the state,” Zumwalt said. “For November, all 77 Oklahoma counties saw a decline compared to November 2020, which demonstrates the overall economic recovery and growth statewide. OESC is looking forward to this new year to continue to improve the services we offer Oklahomans and employers, with a focus on continuing to grow the workforce.”

National numbers for the week ending Jan. 1 showed a slight increase in initial unemployment claims.

The finalized numbers for that week in Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.