LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People in the area of the 1200 block of northwest 57th in Lawton will be without water for a few hours Thursday evening.

According to an alert from the City of Lawton, emergency water main repair will be done Thursday starting around 6 p.m.

The work is expected to last six to eight hours.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.