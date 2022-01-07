Expert Connections
6,400+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The CDC reported 21 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Friday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported more than 6,400 new Coronavirus cases on Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 6,438 new cases were reported, marking the second day in a row of more than 6,000 new cases in the state.

There are currently 39,051 active cases statewide according to OSDH, while the seven-day average stands at 4,094.

Meanwhile, the CDC reported 21 new deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the state so far to 12,592.

