7News First Alert Weather: Eyeing much needed rain returning by the middle and end of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, warm air will advect into the region allowing for clouds to increase overnight with lows between 30-32° around midnight before gradual warming occurs overnight. Low level moisture returns, therefore patchy fog will develop and reduce visibility by several miles early Saturday morning.

Drizzle is possible early tomorrow morning under mostly cloudy skies. Once the fog mixes out, clouds will begin to decrease throughout the afternoon with highs rebounding into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. A cold front is scheduled to move through late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Behind the cold front cooler air will filter in and winds will pick up out of the north at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Temperatures will be 20° cooler than Saturday afternoon with highs topping out near 50°.

An approaching cut-off mid-level low will transport moisture to the area and showers will increase in coverage by the middle and end of next week.

