First Alert Forecast | 1/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another day, another morning where the layers will be needed as you’re heading out the door! Air temperatures are in the teens, which is 5-10 degrees cooler than this time yesterday, but wind gusts are much calmer!! With that being said, the wind chills remain in the single digits to low teens for many so still grab the hats, gloves, winter jacket, etc.

By the afternoon, high temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds will pick up during the afternoon at 10 to 20mph, creating a bit of a wind chill. These winds will stay up overnight, resulting in many locations by sunrise tomorrow falling into the low to mid 30s. Regardless of what we fall too, it WILL be warmer than the past couple of nights for all locations.

Some locations could see patchy drizzle/ light rain showers on Saturday as low-level moisture increases. Many locations will stay dry but expect gradual clearing as the afternoon rolls around. High temperatures tomorrow will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s! Southwest winds a 10 to 20mph.

Another cold front dives south across the area Saturday night bringing temperatures down to normal by Sunday afternoon. This cool down won’t be nearly as cold as the last two cold fronts as many will only drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. North winds will be breezy at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher.

Southerly winds return for the start of next week allowing for some decent warming through Wednesday. Highs during this time will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

A cut-off mid-level low will develop near Baja California and will move towards the Southern Plains bringing waves of energy and moisture by the middle of next week. This will provide scattered showers beginning Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

