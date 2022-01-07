Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast | 1/7AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another day, another morning where the layers will be needed as you’re heading out the door! Air temperatures are in the teens, which is 5-10 degrees cooler than this time yesterday, but wind gusts are much calmer!! With that being said, the wind chills remain in the single digits to low teens for many so still grab the hats, gloves, winter jacket, etc.

By the afternoon, high temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds will pick up during the afternoon at 10 to 20mph, creating a bit of a wind chill. These winds will stay up overnight, resulting in many locations by sunrise tomorrow falling into the low to mid 30s. Regardless of what we fall too, it WILL be warmer than the past couple of nights for all locations.

Some locations could see patchy drizzle/ light rain showers on Saturday as low-level moisture increases. Many locations will stay dry but expect gradual clearing as the afternoon rolls around. High temperatures tomorrow will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s! Southwest winds a 10 to 20mph.

Another cold front dives south across the area Saturday night bringing temperatures down to normal by Sunday afternoon. This cool down won’t be nearly as cold as the last two cold fronts as many will only drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. North winds will be breezy at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher.

Southerly winds return for the start of next week allowing for some decent warming through Wednesday. Highs during this time will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

A cut-off mid-level low will develop near Baja California and will move towards the Southern Plains bringing waves of energy and moisture by the middle of next week. This will provide scattered showers beginning Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022
UPDATE: Grubbs speaks on Lawton’s first homicide of 2022
Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.
Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography
Kaiyo Raethong’s parents are driving back and forth from Lawton to Bethany every single day to...
Lawton family still looking for help months after wreck injures 19-year-old
Garrick Boyiddle, seen here in a mug shot from 2019, is in a hospital after being shot by law...
New details released on Anadarko officer-involved shooting suspect
Jamar Jackson is sentenced after shooting in club parking lot.
Lawton man sentenced after murder

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: A tale of two seasons for the upcoming weekend
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Weather 5pm
first alert forecast
First Alert 7 Forecast
It’d be a great day to stay in bed this Thursday morning as wind chill values for many are in...
First Alert Forecast | 1/6AM