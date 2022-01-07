Former Tulsa officer sentenced in murder case

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Tulsa Police officer has been sentenced in a 2014 murder.

Former police officer Shannon Kepler, 61, was sentenced Friday in federal court for killing Jeremey Lake on Aug. 5, 2014.

Kepler was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in an amount to cover the cost of a headstone for the victim. Kepler was sentenced for Using a Firearm in the Commission of Second Degree Murder.

A federal jury convicted Kepler in April 2021 for killing Lake.

Prosecutors said a week before Lake’s 2014 murder, Kepler dropped off his 18-year-old daughter at a homeless shelter with no extra clothing, no money and no cell phone. He later logged into his daughter’s Facebook account while he was at work and saw that she had changed her status to being “in a relationship” with Lake. Kepler used police databases to gather information on Lake and printed off police reports about the victim. The day of the crime, Kepler put on dark clothing, used his wife’s dark SUV, then travelled after dark to Lake’s last known address with a loaded revolver in the waistband of his pants.

Prosecutors said Kepler approached Lake and shot him in the street. After shooting the victim twice through the chest, he turned and fired in the direction of his daughter, the victim’s brother and a third witness to the killing. Lake died at the scene.

At the time of the murder, Kepler was a 24-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department.

Kepler was initially convicted after a state trial, but appealed that 2017 conviction on grounds his case should have been tried in federal court based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. Kepler is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, and the shooting took place on the nation’s Reservation.

