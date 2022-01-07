Expert Connections
Fort Sill holds retreat ceremony for Brigadier General

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill bid farewell to one of its own with a retreat ceremony.

The ceremony was held for Brigadier General Bryan Grenon, who served as Army National Guard Commanding General for Field Artillery.

He has been in the role since April of 2020, and now relinquishes the duty, as he prepares to return to his home state of Washington.

Grenon said he has high hopes for the future, not just for himself, but the Army.

“I’m super excited for what the army has, and specifically what the National Guard has for the future,” he said. “Not too long ago as we were knee-deep in what we were doing in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the Artillery itself wasn’t as relevant. But as we start thinking about the future, and our senior leaders are doing that, we start thinking about what could happen in Europe or China, or wherever across the world, and how important is is, our artillery we are, as a country, and as an army, investing the money, time and effort to make the best artillery that’s out there, and I’m pretty excited.”

Grenon is relinquishing his duties to Brigadier General David Prichett.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

