Lawmaker to introduce abortion lawsuit bill to Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma state lawmaker plans to file legislation that would allow Oklahomans to sue doctors who perform abortions.

Rep. Sean Roberts of Hominy made the announcement Friday.

The legislation is similar to part of Texas’ Senate Bill 8 that went into effect in September.

The bill would allow anyone in the state to sue doctors who perform an abortion with exception for abortions that would save the mother’s life.

According to Rep. Roberts, plaintiffs would be able to seek up to $10,000 in damages in a civil court against abortion providers or anyone who “aids and abets” an illegal abortion.

Lawmakers have until Jan. 20 to formally introduce bills for the upcoming legislative session. The session begins Feb. 7.

