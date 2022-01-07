At least one injured in car crash in Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was injured in a crash in Elgin Friday morning.

The crash happened at State Highway 277 and C Street around 8:15 Friday.

Our photographer on the scene said a silver car appeared to be going east on 277 while a red truck also involved in the crash appeared to be crossing 277.

According to our photographer, the driver of the silver car had an injury to her arm.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

