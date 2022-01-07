Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022
UPDATE: Lawton Police speak on city’s first homicide of 2022
Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.
Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography
Jamar Jackson is sentenced after shooting in club parking lot.
Lawton man sentenced after murder
Kaiyo Raethong’s parents are driving back and forth from Lawton to Bethany every single day to...
Lawton family still looking for help months after wreck injures 19-year-old
Garrick Boyiddle, seen here in a mug shot from 2019, is in a hospital after being shot by law...
New details released on Anadarko officer-involved shooting suspect

Latest News

Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Lawmaker to introduce abortion lawsuit bill to Oklahoma
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers union dispute
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death